National Nut Day: 12 Fascinating Facts About This Nutritious Snack

National Nut Day is this Friday, and it’s time for another fun food-related celebration. On this day, we honor these nutrient-dense and adaptable foods.

According to National Today, the Liberation Foods Company developed National Nut Day to encourage people to choose healthier snacks. Despite the fact that the company is situated in the United Kingdom, the holiday has taken off worldwide, including in the United States, since it first appeared on the company’s website in 2015.

The holiday’s simple theme is to honor all things nuts, from their diversity to their nutritional value. Nuts are high in vitamins E and B2, as well as protein and important minerals.

People can commemorate the day by eating their favorite nut or trying new nut-containing foods. Those who are allergic to nuts should, of course, avoid them.

Let’s have a look at some fascinating nut facts. (National Today, National Day Calendar, Better Health Channel, and Nature’s Field contributed to this article.)