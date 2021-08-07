National Mustard Day: Mustard Facts and Health Benefits

Every year on the first Saturday in August, National Mustard Day is observed to honor one of the world’s most popular condiments.

Mustard is thought to have originated in ancient Egypt and has been used all across the world for ages. The flavor of the spice quickly acquired appeal among Greeks and Romans.

The word “mustard” is said to have sprung from the word “mosto,” or “grape muss,” a type of young unfermented wine combined with mustard seeds by French monks. By the 9th century, French monasteries were generating a substantial amount of mustard.

In the 13th century, the modern mustard, often known as Dijon mustard, was invented in France. It was made possible by Pope John XXII of Avignon’s efforts, who was so fond of mustard that he named his nephew from Dijon, France, “Le Grand Moustardier du Pape,” or “The Grand Mustard-Maker to the Pope.”

Mustard became an industrial-level food ingredient once it was powdered in British mills in the 19th century. Yellow mustard was first introduced in Rochester, New York, in 1904. After being coupled with hot dogs, the condiment became famous.

Did you know, though, that mustard is also prized for its medical properties? In fact, it was once used to treat a variety of ailments, including scorpion bites.

Let’s learn about some of the health benefits of this world-famous condiment in honor of National Mustard Day. (Image courtesy of Healthline.)

1- Mustard protects against cancer- Glucosinolates in mustard have been proved in numerous scientific studies to help kill cancer cells.

2- Mustard decreases psoriasis symptoms- Researchers have shown that a diet high in mustard can help reduce psoriasis inflammation and promote lesion healing.

3- Mustard lowers blood sugar levels- Studies have indicated that consuming mustard alongside diabetes medication has a greater effect on blood sugar regulation.

4- Antioxidants in mustard may provide some protection against bacteria and fungi, including E. coli, B. subtilis, and S. aureus, according to certain research.

5- Mustard helps to reduce cell damage- Mustard’s antioxidants and other nutrients can assist to prevent cell damage and illnesses.