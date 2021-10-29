National Museums Liverpool has been awarded £9.9 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The International Slavery Museum (ISM) in Liverpool will receive a £9.9 million Heritage Horizon Award (HHA) thanks to money raised by National Lottery players.

The ISM will collaborate with the local community and those most affected by slavery’s legacies in Liverpool, the United Kingdom, and around the world to offer the representation and integration necessary for visitors to fully comprehend the significance of the site.

The funding will be used to expand and adapt current collections and galleries into a comprehensive and inclusive museum that examines the impact and consequences of history and present slavery.

This HHA grant is one of five totaling more than £50 million that will be awarded to transformative projects across the UK.

At the heart of the revitalization is the creation of a new entry to the ISM via the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. building.

It was one of the world’s major commercial ports in the 18th and 19th centuries, contributing to the prosperity of the city, the country, and as a slave ship center, according to NML.

NML director Laura Pye explained the benefits of historic slavery’s influence and legacies in a news release, saying, “Heritage is for everyone, but NML is cognizant that we do not include or represent everyone.”

“Black people are warning us that we need to change.” Our RESPECT group has told us that we need to change.

“At NML, we’ve formed an anti-racist working group. Building accountability for anti-racist activity is an important aspect of this.” Staff, NML board members, and community members make up the RESPECT group.

“A terrific opportunity to invest in a collaborative approach, engaging with stakeholders and community organizations from Liverpool’s black community to proactively participate in design, development, and delivery,” stated community and RESPECT member Ray Quarless.

“The long-term impact of this venture on the local, cultural, and visitor economies, employment and training opportunities, local contractors, consultants, and arts practitioners, as well as access to local supply chains, should be a major driver toward inclusivity for the marginalized black community.

“However, this will not be possible without a well-defined and organized community involvement strategy that includes a far broader outreach than has ever been done previously.”

"We'll develop," Laura added.