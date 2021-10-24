National Mother-in-Law Day 2021: 10 Inspiring Quotes

National Mother-In-Law Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of October each year, and this year’s date is October 24. This day is set aside to honor and cherish the woman who gave birth to your partner.

National Mother-In-Law Day is said to have been commemorated for the first time on March 5, 1934 in Amarillo, Texas. The editor of a local newspaper organized the event. Spending quality time with your mother-in-law, giving her gifts, making her favorite dish, and demonstrating your love for her are all ways to commemorate it.

You can also send her some motivational light-hearted quotations from Enki Quotes and Brainy Quote:

1. “It’s something to have a beautiful mother-in-law who takes your side in squabbles with her own daughter.”

Lou Gehrig (Lou Gehrig)

2. “Getting married is a wonderful opportunity to have a second mother who will love and support you.” — Anonymous 3. “When I told my mother-in-law that my house was hers, she told me to ‘Get off my property.'” 4. — Joan Rivers “It’s important to realize that our mothers-in-law are just like us.” — Anonymous 5. “There’s a proud wife and a shocked mother-in-law behind every successful man.” Hubert H. Humphrey6 is an American politician. “Our mothers-in-law, as well as our own mothers, are always eager to provide us advise.” — Anonymous 7. “A family’s mother-in-law is the heart of the family.” Les Dawson — 8. “It brings me great joy that your mother-in-law is objective and always supports those who are correct.” “However, a mother-in-law is preferable to a single and childless political figure.” — Anonymous9. Vladimir Zhirinovsky (Vladimir Zhirinovsky) 10. “The majority of the couple’s dream is to have a great relationship with their mother-in-law.” — Anonymous