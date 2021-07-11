National Mojito Day: A Classic Mojito Recipe and Adorable Instagram Captions

Isn’t it true that there’s a day dedicated to the mojito? It’s called National Mojito Day, and it’s celebrated every year on July 11th.

The mojito has long been associated with Cuba, where it is thought to have originated. The popular drink has been around since the 1500s, which means it has been enjoyed by people for almost 500 years.

The word “mojito” comes from the African word “mojo,” which refers to a mystical charm or amulet.

Many people assume that the drink’s name came from the enslaved people who labored on Cuba’s sugar cane crops.

For many mojito fans, the cocktail is truly magical. Even a taste of it is enough to refresh anyone, especially on a hot summer day.

And, on this National Mojito Day, if you want to be fascinated by this beverage, make your own mojito at home. If you’re not sure how to make one, this basic mojito recipe is ideal. (Photo courtesy of Cookie + Kate)

Ingredients

Instructions

To prepare a Bolivian Mojito, simply repeat the procedures above but add 15 milliliters of Agwa.

When you’ve finished creating your mojito and want to share it on social media, here are some creative captions to go with your photos. (Courtesy: Bustle)