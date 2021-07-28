National Milk Chocolate Day: 5 Dessert Ideas And A History Of The Tempting Treat

Chocolates are high in happy carbs, which cause the production of endorphins, a hormone that makes us feel good and reduces stress.

Chocolates are available in three delicious varieties: dark chocolates, white chocolates, and milk chocolates, the latter of which is more popular than the other two due to its distinct and divine flavor.

The gourmet sweet delights are the silkiest in texture and taste, made with responsibly obtained and powdered cocoa beans, milk components, and chocolate liquor.

It’s no surprise that milk chocolates are popular all around the world, with a day dedicated to them. On July 28, National Milk Chocolate Day is held to honor the chocolaty condiments and the fact that they bring back wonderful childhood memories.

Chocolates made with milk have a long and illustrious history.

Although there are conflicting accounts of when milk chocolates became solid, it is widely assumed that Sir Hans Sloane, the founder of the British Museum and the physician to Queen Anne and King George II, initially proposed the concept of adding milk to drinking chocolate around 1672.

Sir Hans’ heart fell when he saw the starving and sickly children in Jamaica, and after seeing that they gained some energy after being given a combination of cocoa, spices, and water, he decided to add milk to the cocoa drink to improve its nutritional content. The formula was passed down through the centuries, and in 1820, the Cadbury brothers commercialized it by selling ready-to-drink liquid milk chocolate.

If you prefer not to consume chocolate straight from the package, here are several recipes using milk chocolate that you can make at home.