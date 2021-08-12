National Middle Child Day: Why Being the “Oft-Forgotten” Child Is So Beneficial.

Every year on August 12th, we commemorate National Middle Child Day to recognize the family’s “in-between” child.

Middle children are considered to receive less attention from their busy parents. This, according to popular thinking, leads to uneasiness and animosity, which they may retain into adulthood. However, like with any hearsay, this could be untrue, as many middle schoolers are believed to have developed strong critical thinking skills that help them grow into successful adults.

In 1986, Elizabeth Walker established the day to give the often-overlooked middle schoolers their own special celebration. While these events can assist to relieve the stress of being the middle child, let us take a look at why being the middle kid isn’t so bad.

They are more willing to learn: According to Catherine Salmon and Katrin Schumann, authors of “The Secret Power of Middle Children,” research shows that middle children are more receptive to experience and learning, which allows them to develop a variety of skills. They are team players who know how to cope with everyone because of their experience searching for their place in the family.

Middle children are more self-reliant: Middle children are frequently disregarded by their parents, but this just serves to strengthen their independence. They are more sympathetic, think outside the box, and are less driven to conform.

They are mediators: Many psychologists feel that being in the middle promotes the development of abilities such as diplomacy and resilience. Middleborns are more prone to protest injustice due to a lack of parental attention. Here are some of the middle-schoolers who made a difference: Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Susan B. Anthony, Charles Darwin, and Bill Gates are among the world’s most famous people.

They make terrific partners: One of the qualities commonly associated with middle children is that they make excellent marriage candidates. According to a survey, 80% of middle children have never cheated on their significant others, compared to only 65% of firstborns and 53% of lastborns. This could be due to the conflict-resolution abilities that middle schoolers acquire as they mature. In the workplace, they benefit immensely from the same trait.