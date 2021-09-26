National media questioned Jurgen Klopp’s choice at full time as a “weird” Liverpool decision.

Last night in the Premier League, Liverpool and Brentford fought out an exciting 3-3 draw.

While the game was exciting and the Reds are yet to lose this season, Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed that two points were dropped.

Liverpool lead 2-1 and 3-2 before being pegged back twice by their tenacious opponents.

As things stand, Klopp’s side remains top of the standings, but Manchester City visit Anfield next weekend.

The following is how the national media covered yesterday’s game:

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t stop shaking his head in horror when the final whistle blew. His Liverpool team had somehow managed to fritter away a victory against a Brentford side that never gave up.

While Klopp may take solace in the fact that his team is a point clear at the top after Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal, he will also be aware that his defense needs to improve significantly, as their flaws have been exposed time and time again.

Salah might have clinched the victory had he not missed a wonderful opportunity with his team leading 3-2, but it was all about Thomas Frank’s new boys’ frenetic performance, which began with Ethan Pinnock’s goal and ended with Yoane Wissa’s equaliser eight minutes from time.

Despite being in the lead going into the last eight minutes, [Curtis Jones’] goal proved to be his penultimate act, as Roberto Firmino came in to replace him – bizarrely, the only substitute Klopp made.

This was the best football I’ve ever seen. Time passes, decades pass, but certain things are worth waiting for, including this fantastic first league match between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. One of Europe’s finest teams paid a visit to the self-proclaimed “bus stop in Hounslow,” and it was difficult to identify who was who. Both Brentford and Liverpool scored three goals, but in one of the great Premier League games, both could have scored three more.

"This is exactly what we hoped for in the Championship," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank. "A rocking and rolling stadium and a game we'll never forget. We've."