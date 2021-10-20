National media describe Liverpool’s win over Atletico Madrid as a “Alfred Hitchcock thriller.”

In a dramatic match at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night, Liverpool came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid.

The Reds went ahead 2-0 after 15 minutes, but Diego Simeone’s side equalized before halftime thanks to two goals from Antoine Griezmann.

In the second half, though, he went from hero to zero as a high boot on Roberto Firmino forced the referee to send the Frenchman out.

Mohamed Salah’s late penalty meant the Reds took all three points and maintained their perfect start to the season.

It was an epic game for both its faults and its moments of brilliance, but in the end, it was a familiar story for the age: the indefatigable Mohamed Salah won it for Liverpool.

Even the man himself would have to concede that this was just half the story, as this classic clash of European stylists – the pragmatic, strong Atletico and their expansive passing guests – produced one of the best Champions League group stage games ever.

Salah scored the game-winning penalty, his second of two goals, but then watched as his team narrowly avoided surrendering a penalty due to a change of heart by German referee Daniel Siebert on the Var review.

Liverpool fought their way to what Klopp would characterize as “three filthy points” thanks to Griezmann’s red card and two penalty calls – one given, one overruled.

Jurgen Klopp had predicted that Liverpool would struggle to score three goals at the Wanda Metropolitano, but that is exactly what they had to accomplish.

Mohamed Salah stood on the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining on a raucous, exciting, and unexpectedly open night, offered the chance to deliver victory for Liverpool.

After going up 2-0 in the first 13 minutes, it was suddenly 2-2, and nothing seemed definite. Except for the Egyptian, who went forward and calmly slotted in the eventual winner.

Diego Simeone ran down the tunnel as the final whistle blew, Klopp waving him down. He wasn’t proud of his reaction, but it had been that kind of night, he added, wild from beginning to end. “The summary has come to an end.”