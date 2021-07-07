National Lottery players are being asked to check their tickets for a chance to win £13.1 million.

National Lottery players urged to check their tickets for £13.1m win

One lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s Lotto Jackpot

One lucky person has won tonight’s £13.1 million National Lottery jackpot.

As MirrorOnline reports, the winning Lotto numbers were 40, 03, 52, 02, 07, 20 and the bonus was 14.

And Camelot’s senior winner’s adviser, Andy Carter, is now urging players to check their numbers to see if they are tonight’s lucky winner.

He said: “What fantastic news for a single ticket-holder who has won tonight’s massive £13.1 million ‘must be won’ Lotto jackpot.

“Players are being urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this fantastic prize.”

The winner matched all six main numbers to claim the top prize.

No-one matched five numbers, plus the bonus to net £1 million.

Draw machine Lancelot and set of balls seven were used.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot now stands at £3.8 million.

There was no winner of the £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 32, 09, 02, 15, 23 and the Thunderball was 08.

No-one scooped the top prize of £500,000.