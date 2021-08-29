National Lemon Juice Day: The Magic Potion’s Health Benefits

We can’t go a summer without thinking about lemons and lemonades. We have a day dedicated to lemons and lime juice because they are so common on our menus.

National Lemon Juice Day is observed every year on August 29 to honor and appreciate the benefits of this refreshing drink.

Have you ever considered why we adore lemons so much? This citrus fruit not only enhances the flavor of our food, but it also supplies essential nutrition for our bodies.

Let’s study more about the nutritional content and health advantages of this fruit to commemorate the occasion:

Lemon hydrates: Staying hydrated is essential, especially in the heat. While the Food and Nutrition Board recommends that women drink at least 91 ounces of water per day and men drink at least 125 ounces, many people are unable to reach this goal. Adding lemon to water improves the flavor and encourages you to drink more water, both hot and cold, which is one technique to improve the situation and increase fluid consumption.

Lemons include heart-healthy vitamin C as well as numerous beneficial plant chemicals that may help decrease cholesterol, according to Healthline. Lemons include roughly 31 mg of vitamin C per lemon, and the fiber and plant components in lemons help to lessen several heart disease risk factors.

Antibacterial and antifungal properties: Lemon juice has many antibacterial and antifungal qualities. Lemon juice is claimed to be beneficial in preventing Vibrio strains from growing (a genus of gram-negative bacteria). The principal organic acid in these juices, citric acid, was discovered to be responsible for suppressing the growth of Vibrio parahaemolyticus, a human pathogen that causes gastrointestinal disease.

Weight loss and clear skin: Lemons and lemon juice contain pectin, which makes you feel filled for longer, allowing you to lose weight. Increased fiber consumption, especially from low-density sources like fruit, has been shown in studies to contribute to lower body weight and fat. It works similarly to many over-the-counter acne medicines due to its inherent antibacterial properties and alpha hydroxyl acids. They can brighten and exfoliate the skin while also assisting in the eradication of blackheads.

Fights Anemia: Many of us suffer from iron deficiency, which is caused by a lack of iron in our diet. Lemons are reported to contain iron, although their primary function is to prevent anemia by boosting iron absorption from plant diets. Our intestines absorbs iron throughout this time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.