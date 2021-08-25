National Kiss And Makeup Day 2021: Background Information and Quotes

Every relationship, whether it’s between lovers, parents and children, or friends, is prone to fights and conflicts. If people learn to make up quickly, preferably with a kiss, their friendship will become stronger.

Every year on August 25, National Kiss And Make Up Day encourages us to forgive one another and not bottle up our emotions.

History

The day was started by Jacqueline Milton, a New York citizen, with the goal of allowing people to reflect on past mistakes that have wrecked their relationships. The day also gives them a chance to mend their strained relationships. The Kiss And Make Up Day encourages people to put their differences aside for the sake of peace!

The following are some Kiss And Make Up Day quotes that you can share with your loved ones to discover a quick way to their hearts: (Photo credit: Dayfinders.com)