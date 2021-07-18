National Ice Cream Day in 2021: Facts, Figures, and Quotes

Ice creams are the frozen desserts that everyone enjoys, especially because of the rich, savory aftertaste they leave behind.

Ice cream is appropriate for any season, and whether served in a cone or a cup, no one can refuse it.

Every year on July 18, National Ice Cream Day provides us yet another cause to celebrate the world’s most popular dessert. With the day already upon us, here’s a quick rundown of ice cream’s origins and evolution, as well as a few phrases to get you in the mood for a pint.

Ice cream’s Origins:

People in ancient Persia used to produce ice out of sweetened water, crush it, and serve it with various toppings and fruits to enjoy during the warm days. Ice cream production became popular in the Roman and Greek empires, with royal and rich patrons funding widespread production.

Ice cream as we know it today was created by the Italians in the late 1600s, who added milk to the recipe to make it even more exquisite and luxurious.

Ice cream quotes include the following: (Courtesy-Elite Daily)