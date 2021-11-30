National Guardsmen without the COVID vaccine will have their pay withheld and will be barred from participating in federal drills.

National Guard troops who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from drills and training required to preserve their guard status, as well as lose their pay, retirement funds, and other federal benefits, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

In an internal document acquired by the Associated Press on Tuesday, Austin announced the new policy.

Members of the National Guard are required by law to meet for drills and training on a set number of days each year. Guard members who do not obtain the coronavirus vaccine and are thus unable to participate in drills will not be compensated by the Defense Department and will not receive credit toward their retirement or other government benefits, according to Austin.

“Vaccination is critical to the force’s health and preparedness,” Austin wrote, noting that all service members must get vaccinated unless they obtain an official waiver for medical or other permitted reasons.

Austin asked authorities to produce rules for dealing with Guard members who do not satisfy military medical readiness requirements by next week, according to the message. Austin also instructed service chiefs to carry out the new policy in consultation with the National Guard Bureau’s chief and the Pentagon’s senior personnel officer.

Austin’s declaration comes after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt asked for an exemption from the vaccine obligation, claiming that as governor, he had the right to allow members of his state’s Guard to avoid the vaccine while under state administration, not federal supervision.

The vaccine mandate, Stitt said in a letter to Austin on November 2, “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, since it asks them to potentially sacrifice their personal views in order to keep their jobs.”

Austin refused Stitt’s plea on Monday, stating that the governor’s objections “do not diminish the need” for vaccination.

Guard personnel will be affected by Austin’s new vaccine policy only if their service’s immunization deadline has passed. Deadlines have been imposed by the various military services for both active and reserve soldiers. Army Guard soldiers must be vaccinated by June, while Air Guard members only have till December. This is a condensed version of the information.