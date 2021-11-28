National French Toast Day 2021: Facts, Figures, and Quotes About The Breakfast Superhero

There’s nothing not to like about French toasts — the buttery, doughy meal is everyone’s favorite no-fuss morning recipe. The French toast is simple to make, but the recipe calls for a lot of eggs. French toasts, the ideal answer to late-morning hunger pangs, originated in France, as the name implies. The majority of people are unaware, however, that the dish has a long and interesting history.

Every year on November 28th, National French Toast Day is commemorated to honor the meal that has become a staple of the global culinary scene. To commemorate the event, we’ve compiled a timeline of the dish’s origins as well as a few comments that demonstrate why french toasts are superior to other breakfast options.

The origins of what we now call French toast can be traced back to France, but it is also tied to Rome. The Romans dipped slices of bread in milk/eggs and fried them to make a satisfying delectable dessert about the 5th century B.C. To inflate the bread, the french toasts are created with honey, butter, milk, and, most significantly, eggs, as per the old-world recipe. French toast has a different name in France than it does in the United States, contrary to popular belief. The meal is known as “pain perdu,” or “lost bread,” because it is made from stale bread rather than fresh bread.

Here are a few statements about french toasts from AZ Quotes that pay tribute to the delectable dish.