National Free Slurpee Day 2021: When, Where, and How To Get A 7-Eleven Slushie

Customers may expect fantastic bargains as 7-Eleven celebrates its birthday, which is coming up soon. The restaurant has stated that it will be celebrating for longer than usual this year.

Customers with a 7Rewards loyalty membership can get one free Slurpee for the entire month of July. Furthermore, customers who have already used their free Slurpees have the option of purchasing another cup for $1 through the end of the month.

According to Delish, people who haven’t signed up yet can do so by downloading the mobile app and creating a profile.

For the entire month, all grill foods such as hot dogs, eggrolls, and taquitos will be available for $1. The 50-cent promotion for birthday cake donuts, on the other hand, will only be available on 7-Eleven’s real birthday, which falls on Sunday.

To limit the danger of COVID-19 transmission, 7-Eleven canceled National Free Slurpee Day last year. 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer, Marissa Jarratt, stated that the company did not feel safe permitting people to gather on a single day during the global pandemic’s height.

“It didn’t feel right to gather 9 million of our closest friends in stores on one day,” Jarratt added.

Instead of merely giving out free Slurpees on the store’s birthday, 7-Eleven chose to give them out for the entire month of July in order to prevent massive crowds.

According to KTVU, the company’s month-long celebration in honor of its 94th anniversary has continued this year. Customers can choose between Pineapple Whip, Blueberry Lemonade, Vitamin Water, and Zero Sugar Gutsy Slurpee tastes (Watermelon Peach).

According to a statement issued by 7-Eleven in June of last year, the firm donated $100,000 to Feeding America to help feed 1 million people in need.

“As we celebrate our birthday month, we must remember that the COVID-19 epidemic has had a long-term impact on many families,” Jarratt added. “We understand how critical it is to band together and assist the people we serve when they are in need.”