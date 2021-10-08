National Frappe Day: Greetings And Messages To Share With Other Coffee Lovers

Are you a lover of blended coffee? It’s National Frappe Day on October 7th, and you should celebrate. It’s the ideal day to indulge in the chilled foam-covered coffee drink, which comes in a variety of flavors.

Frappe is prepared by combining coffee, milk, and crushed ice. It is said to have been invented in Greece in the late 1980s. Whipped cream is added to the mix to make it even more exquisite.

Making your own frappe at home is the ideal way to commemorate National Frappe Day. If you’re feeling lazy, however, you can always go to your favorite coffee shop and order one.

Here are some words and greetings you can send to other coffee enthusiasts on this special day.