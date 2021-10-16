National Feral Cat Day 2021: Embrace The Stray Felines With These 10 Quotes

On Oct. 16, National Feral Cat Day is observed to honor cats of all kinds, no matter where they call home.

Feral cats have a bad reputation in many places of the world. On this day, embrace the nomads and express your affection for them. Here are some feline quotations, courtesy of Good Reads, to share on this day: 1. “You were a stray cat, parading around so freely and proudly. However, I was able to see your open wound. And I just put it up to another amazing thing about you without really thinking about it. I had no idea how much pain you were in.” Ai Yazawa2 is a character in the anime series Ai Yazawa. “Once upon a time, I heard a great phrase that benefited me: “Negative feelings are like stray cats.” The more food you give them, the longer they will stay.” 3. Joyce Rupp “It’s surprising how cats’ outer lives reflect a life of eternal boredom to their masters.” Robley Wilson4 is a writer who lives in the United States. “At least with the Stray Cats, we truly moved the music in a different direction.” We started by writing our own songs. If you play rockabilly or blues, that’s a major flaw in modern classics.” 5. – Brian Setzer “Cats are concerned. For example, they know when we have to be at work in the morning and wake us up twenty minutes before the alarm goes off.” Michael Nelson6 is the author of this article. “You can’t be stressed looking at a sleeping cat.” — Jane Pauley, number seven. “Cats were formerly venerated as gods, and they haven’t forgotten it.” ― Terry Pratchett, author of Discworld8. “I adore them; they’re so sweet and self-centered.” Dogs are far too kind and selfless. They make me feel a little uneasy. Cats, on the other hand, are beautifully human.” — L.M. Montgomery (L.M. Montgomery) (L.M. Montgomery) (L “Cats don’t pay attention. They’re dependable in that manner; even when Rome burnt down, the emperor’s cats were fed on time.” Seanan McGuire (Seanan McGuire) 10. “I was spared from a deadly, widespread ignorance by my relationships with my kitties.” William S. Burroughs (William S. Burroughs)