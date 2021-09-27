National Family Day 2021: 15 Family Quotes To Share On This Special Day

Every year on the fourth Monday in September, National Family Day is observed to urge people to spend time with their loved ones and share a meal, as the ancient adage goes, “Families that eat together, stay together.”

The National Center on Addiction declared National Family Day in 2001, according to the National Day Calendar, with the goal of combatting substance misuse among teenagers. Families who eat three or more meals together every week, according to the center, lessen a teen’s likelihood of using tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs.

Here are some quotes to share on this day, courtesy of Parade.com:

“It didn’t matter how big our house was; all that mattered was that it was filled with love.” — Buffett, Peter

“Call it a clan, a network, a tribe, or a family; whatever you want to call it, whoever you are, you need one.” Jane Howard is a writer.

3. “Family implies no one is forgotten or left behind.” — Stiers, David Ogden

4. “Nothing is more important than family, despite our differences.” –Coco

“The relationship that binds your genuine family is one of respect and delight in each other’s lives, not of blood.” Richard Bach is a composer.

6. “A happy family is nothing more than an early version of heaven.” George Bernard Shaw (George Bernard Shaw)

7. “Being a part of a family is being a part of something extremely special. It implies that you will love and be loved for the rest of your days.” Lisa Weed (Lisa Weed)

“Having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city is happiness.”

George Burns is a well-known author.

“Because the stronger the love, the greater the loss, a family is a perilous investment… That’s the cost of doing business. But I’ll take everything.” Brad Pitt’s remark

“Loyalty to one another is the strength of a family, just as it is the strength of an army.” Mario Puzo is a well-known author who has written a number of books

11. “Family isn’t the most essential thing in the world. It’s all of it.” Michael J. Fox (Michael J. Fox, Michael J. Fox, Michael J. Fox, Michael J.

“Family members’ faces are like magic mirrors. We perceive the past, present, and future in those who belong to us.” Buckley, Gail Lumet

“The most important thing in family life is to accept a clue when it’s meant to be taken, and not to take a hint when it’s not.” — Frost, Robert

14. “The family is a work of art created by nature.” – Santayana, George

15. “Families are our compass, guiding us in the right direction.” They give us the motivation to achieve great things and provide comfort when we fall short.” Brad Henry –