National Fajita Day 2021: 5 New York City Restaurants Serving the Best Fajitas

Fajitas are hearty dinners cooked with wheat or corn tortillas loaded with meat, peppers, and onions. Tex-Mex food was originally produced using beef, but as time went on, individuals began to rely on chicken to appeal to a wider audience.

Fajitas are a simple dish to prepare. Even if you want to prepare them at home, this one-pan dinner comes together quickly and with little effort.

Because of their robust flavors, fajitas, the humble wraps, have revolutionized the Mexican culinary world, and they’re no less than pizzas when it comes to revamping your weeknight.

Since fajitas have been the go-to lunch for most young customers for years, numerous restaurants in New York City have mastered the art of serving this savory food in a properly sizzled skillet, with a variety of topping options such as cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lime juice, or cilantro. On the occasion of National Fajita Day, which comes on August 18, we’ve compiled a list of the top five options in NYC.

The best fajitas in NYC may be found at these four restaurants:

Agave: The restaurant, which is located on 7 Avenue, offers both kerbside pick-up and dine-in choices. Once you’ve arrived, don’t forget to order the Black Angus skirt steak plate, which is the most popular fajita among the locals. Your fajitas will come with fried asparagus, baby carrots, onions, and green and red peppers on the side.

Cilantro: When it comes to fajitas, this restaurant on Columbus Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper West Side means business. You will enjoy anything from adobo-marinated skirt steak to tequila-marinated prawns to vegetarian fajitas. This restaurant provides curbside pickup as well as dine-in service.

Mad Dog and Beans: How about some fajitas cooked in a cast-iron skillet? When it comes to the freshest and most delicious fajitas in town, Mad Dog and Beans is unrivaled. Along with the delectable fajitas, expect a substantial amount of guacamole, crème fresco, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, Mexican rice, and refried black beans. Midtown and the Financial District both have locations for the eatery. Good luck with your meal!

Two Lizards Mexican Bar & Grill: Located on the Upper East Side’s 1st Avenue, this restaurant specializes in offering fajitas with the most bizarre toppings! Two Lizards serves up Arbol salsa, sour cream, red rice, and refried beans alongside your favorite fajitas and other authentic Mexican dishes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.