National Drive-Thru Day: Facts and History of Man’s Ingenious Invention

The drive-through, sometimes known as a drive-thru, is one of the most convenient inventions ever. There are numerous establishments that now offer drive-thru service, allowing clients to make orders using a microphone and receive their orders quickly while remaining in their vehicles.

Drive-thru services are so popular at restaurants, banks, coffee shops, liquor stores, and even pharmacies because they are so convenient for customers. Did you realize, though, that the idea was born in the late 1920s and took another 20 years to achieve its pinnacle?

On the occasion of National Drive-Thru Day on July 24, here are some intriguing facts regarding this innovation to consider. (National Today, Money.com, and the South Florida Reporter contributed to this report.)

History

Though the drive-thru concept was initially established in 1928 by City Center Bank in Syracuse, New York, Red’s Giant Hamburg in Springfield, Missouri was the first restaurant to have one. The system was first implemented in 1947.

However, it was only in 1951 that the burger company Jack in the Box presented the notion to the public.

To capitalize on the rapidly developing automotive culture, the store established the first drive-thru chain. The chain’s original location, in San Diego, was merely a drive-thru.

The drive-thru grew in popularity to the point where it began to affect automobile design. The cupholder as we know it today first appeared in cars in 1983. Its popularity led to the establishment of National Drive-Thru Day in 2002, which was spearheaded by Jack in the Box.

Facts

1- According to a 2014 research published by QSR Magazine, the average drive-thru wait time has increased to 181 seconds from 173 seconds.

2- Despite its widespread popularity now, McDonald’s only opened its first drive-thru restaurant in Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 1975.

3- Are you fed up with long lines at drive-thrus? Mid-afternoon is the best time to go because drive-thrus are the quickest and friendliest.

4- The original In-N-Out Burger holds the record for the longest-running burger drive-thru. It first established in the Los Angeles area in 1948.

5- There are approximately 224,000 fast-food restaurants in the United States, employing over 3.5 million people and generating over $185 billion in annual sales.