National Drink Beer Day 2021: 10 Quotes To Honor America’s Favorite Alcoholic Drink

On September 28, National Drink Beer Day is observed to honor and celebrate one of the world’s most popular alcoholic beverages.

This day can be commemorated by getting together with friends and drinking a variety of drinks.

If you prefer to spend your time indoors, then enjoy the beverage with your loved ones in the comfort of your own home.

This is not a government-observed holiday.

courtesy of Food24: Here are a few renowned quotations regarding the alcoholic beverage manufactured mostly with barley, water, hops, and yeast:

It’s simple to drink beer. It’s simple to clean your hotel room. But, as a Christian, that’s a difficult decision to make. That is an act of defiance.” Alice Cooper’s quote

“Beer culture is a part of the food and beverage industry. It has value as an agricultural product with healthy components, not only as a commodity in cans and bottles.” Michael Jackson said it best:

“Beer softens the temper, cheers the spirit, and promotes health when consumed in moderation.”

– Thomas Jefferson

“Whoever drinks beer falls asleep quickly; whoever falls asleep deeply, does not sin; whoever does not sin, enters Heaven!” So, let’s have some beer!” Martin Luther King Jr.

“The drink is cold and harsh to my throat, and the three boys, the alcohol, and the odd freedom of the scenario make me want to laugh indefinitely.

So I giggle, and my lipstick leaves a red smear on top of the beer can in the shape of a bloody crescent moon. I appear to be in wonderful health, flushed and bright-eyed, with a nice tan and an excellent fever.” – “The Journals of Sylvia Plath” by Sylvia Plath

“Beer makes you feel the way you should feel if you weren’t drinking.” Lawson, Henry

7. “I am a big believer in the power of the people.” They can be counted on to deal with any national catastrophe if given the truth. The important thing is to provide them the truth, as well as beer.” — President Abraham Lincoln

8. “The best darn drink in the world is beer.” — Actor Jack Nicholson

“Those who drink beer will think beer,” says the adage. – Irving, Washington

“Milk is for babies,” says the narrator. You have to drink beer when you get older.” Arnold Schwarzenegger (Arnold Schwarzenegger)