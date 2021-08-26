National Dog Day 2021: 10 Quotes and Adorable Photos to Honor Man’s Best Friend

Every year on August 26th, National Dog Day is observed to honor man’s closest friend. This day was created to celebrate rescue dogs and to raise awareness about them.

“Millions of dogs are slaughtered each year because they’re just unwanted,” says Colleen Paige, the originator of National Dog Day. They’re undesirable because no one has figured out how to adequately care for the breed’s needs.”

“They’re undesired because they were purchased as a Christmas present for a child who didn’t follow through on their pledge to care for the dog…

They’re unwelcome since they shed excessively…

They are unwelcomed because they bark excessively. UNWANTED…simply because someone’s mind has changed. A dog’s only desire is to love and be loved by you. Dogs are incredible, brave, sensitive, and sentient beings who need to be treated with kindness and respect. On National Dog Day, please consider welcoming what was once seen as “unwanted love” into your heart and home!” Paige continues.

This day can be commemorated by lavishing extra love on your dog, donating to a local shelter, or volunteering with animals. On this day, you can adopt a dog if you don’t already have one.

Here are some dog-related quotes, courtesy of Good Reads and Brainy Quote:

“Whoever said money can’t buy happiness must have forgotten about small puppies.”

Gene Hill is a writer.

“If you take a hungry dog and feed him well, he will not bite you. This is the main distinction between a dog and a man.” Mark Twain (Mark Twain, Mark Twain, Mark Tw

“Purchase a puppy, and your money will buy unwavering love.”

Rudyard Kipling was a British author who wrote a number of children’s books.

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight that counts; it’s the magnitude of the battle in the dog.”

Eisenhower, Dwight D.

“No one understands the unique genius of your talk like the dog.”

— Morley, Christopher

“We may have pets, but they are the masters when it comes to unconditional love.”

— Donald L. Hicks

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”

— Roger Caras

8. “Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” — Franklin P. Jones

“Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring — it was peace.” — Milan Kundera

"You can usually tell that a man is good if he has a dog who loves.