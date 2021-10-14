National Dessert Day Quotes 2021: 8 One-Liners For Sweet-Toothed People

Every year on Oct. 14, National Dessert Day is observed to honor the delicacies and allow people to enjoy them guilt-free.

“Dessert” comes from the French verb “desservir,” which means “to clean the table.” On this day, treat yourself to desserts like chocolates, sweets, pastries, cakes, and cupcakes, but don’t forget about tarts and pies.

Here are some one-liners about desserts, courtesy of Good Reads, to read while you savor your favorite sweet dish:

1. “It’s imperative that we have a pie.” In the presence of a pie, stress is impossible.” David Mamet is a well-known American playwright. 2. “Look, there’s no metaphysics like chocolates on this planet.” Fernando Pessoa is a Brazilian actor. 3. “The way a person eats jellybeans might reveal a lot about his character.” Ronald Reagan was an American politician who served from 1981 until 1989. 4. “I’ve never seen a problem that a good cupcake couldn’t solve.” Sarah Ockler is a writer who lives in the United States. 5. “The 12-step program for chocoholics: Never be more than 12 steps from chocolate!” Terry Moore is a well-known author. 6. “A beauty with only one eye is dessert without cheese.” Brillat-Savarin, Jean Anthelme 7. “I’m not a vegetarian!” says the speaker. “I’m a dessert connoisseur!” Watterson, Bill 8. “Never be more than 12 steps away from chocolate!” says the 12-step program for chocoholics. Terry Moore is a well-known author.