National Day of Encouragement 2021: 10 Inspirational Quotes

Every year on September 12th, the National Day of Encouragement is observed to encourage and inspire those around us.

It’s all about being upbeat today. The date was chosen to remember those who inspired Americans in the aftermath of the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. According to the National Day Calendar, the first proclamation for Day of Encouragement was issued by Mayor Belinda LaForce of Searcy, Arkansas, on Aug. 22, 2007.

Here are some inspirational quotations from Good Reads to share with everyone.

1. “There are times in our lives when we have no choice but to face difficulties.

They are, nonetheless, there for a cause. We won’t understand why they were there until we’ve defeated them.” Paulo Coelho is a Brazilian author.

2. “The honesty of your selfishness is measured by your conscience.

“Pay close attention to it.”

Richard Bach is a composer from the United Kingdom.

3. “Our main desire is to meet someone who will motivate us to be the best we can be.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson was a poet who lived in the United States.

4. “Treat a man what he is, and he will stay that way.” Treat a man the way he can and should be treated, and he will become the way he can and should be treated.” Stephen R. Covey is a motivational speaker and author.

5. “At the end of the day, everything will be OK. It’s not the end if it’s not okay.” Ed Sheeran is a British singer-songwriter.

6. “You can get a thousand no’s from humans, but God only gives you one “yes.”

Tyler Perry is a writer, director, and producer.

7. “Shouting at living creatures tends to kill their spirits. Our bones may be broken by sticks and stones, but our hearts will be broken by words…” Robert Fulghum is a writer who is well-known for his work.

8. “Come on, friends, it’s not too late to discover a new world.”

Tennyson, Alfred Lord

9. “The heights obtained and maintained by great men were not attained in a rapid flight, but by toiling uphill in the night while their friends slept.”

Longfellow, Henry Wadsworth

10. “Letting others know they are not alone is one of the most essential things you can do on this planet.”

Shannon L. Alder, Ph.D.