National Cookie Day 2021: Facts, Figures, and Quotes About The Delectable Treat

December is the month of food, light, celebration, and all things lovely. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching, it’s time to restock the cookie jars and search the internet for baking tips.

Many may argue that cookies may be baked at any time of year, but this month, for some reason, people seem to gravitate toward preparing and eating cookies. As a result, there is no better month to commemorate National Cookies Day than December. The occasion can be used to bake batches of cookies in preparation for upcoming events.

On December 4, National Cookie Day is held to honor the sweet dessert in all of its varieties. The Dutch introduced the crisp and unusual pastry to the country in the late 1620s. In 1703, the Dutch donated 800 cookies at a funeral, which was the first time cookies were mentioned in America.

To commemorate the occasion, here are some quotes that demonstrate how irreplaceable cookies are.

