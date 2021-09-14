National Coloring Day: Health Benefits and Inspirational Quotes to Get You Experimenting With The Art

Every year on September 14th, National Coloring Day is observed to honor the art of coloring, regardless of the media utilized.

Coloring books became popular in the United States as part of the “democratization of art” movement, which argued that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy art. The McLoughlin Brothers firm published the first coloring book, titled “The Little Folks’ Painting Book,” in the 1880s.

Adult coloring books have become increasingly popular as specialists have discovered the multiple health advantages and therapeutic impacts of coloring.

Here are a few reasons why coloring is beneficial to you:

It aids in the reduction of stress and anxiety – Researchers have discovered that coloring soothes the mind and takes it to a state of silence similar to that of meditation.

Coloring enhances fine motor skills and eyesight because it demands communication between the two hemispheres of the brain and balances logic and creativity. When logic aids us in staying within the lines, creativity aids us in selecting the appropriate colors.

Coloring aids in the improvement of focus and sleep quality by relaxing the mind and reducing stress.

Celebrate National Coloring Day by letting your imagination run wild and trying out a new medium of painting. Make a coloring party for your pals and have some fun with crayons, pastels, or markers. You might also spend the day learning more about area renowned artists.

Here are some motivational quotations from celebrities and artists to encourage you to color and enjoy the colors around you.

courtesy of Wise sayings and a clever quote