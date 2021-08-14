National Code Talkers Day honors Native Americans’ contributions to World War II.

The Navajo Code Talkers played a key part in the Allied triumph during World War II, and National Code Talkers Day is commemorated every year on August 14 to remember their bravery.

President Ronald Reagan declared August 14 to be National Code Talkers Day in 1982. The Navajo Code Talkers Act was passed in 2000, and the Navajo Code Talkers were awarded gold and silver medals by Congress in 2001.

An elite crew of US Marines known as the Code Talkers established an unbreakable code using their own language.

From 1942 to 1945, the Navajo Code Talkers took part in every assault undertaken by the US Marines in the Pacific, including Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Peleliu, and Iwo Jima.

During these operations, the Code Talkers performed a critical role, relaying messages via telephone and radio in their own language. The Japanese were unable to decipher the signals because they were unable to crack the code.

Though the actual number of Navajo Code Talkers who served in the US Marines is unknown, more than 400 Navajo men are believed to have been recruited during WWII. Only four Code Talkers, John Kinsel Sr., Samuel Sandoval, Thomas H. Begay, and Peter MacDonald, are still alive today.

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona approved legislation in March creating National Navajo Code Talkers Day a formal state holiday every year on August 14th.

“The Navajo Code Talkers are heros of the United States. They collaborated on every major operation involving US Marines in the Pacific theater, devising an impenetrable code using their native language. More than 400 Code Talkers volunteered to serve our country, and Arizona is appreciative for their commitment to national security. I’m honored to sign legislation designating National Navajo Code Talkers Day as a national holiday, and I appreciate Senator Peshlakai for spearheading this effort,” he stated at the time.