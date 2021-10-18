National Chocolate Cupcake Day: 5 Delicious Recipes to Try.

This Monday is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, so people can get their week off to a delicious start.

Food-related holidays are always a great excuse to eat all of our favorite foods. On October 18, we celebrate National Cupcake Day, a sweet treat that can truly make any day memorable, whether it’s a birthday or a plain lunch at work.

Cupcakes originally appeared in the cookbook “American Cookery” in 1796, when Amelia Simmons wrote about individual-sized cakes, according to National Day Calendar. However, Eliza Leslie’s cookbook “Seventy-five Receipts for Pastry, Cakes, and Sweetmeats,” published in 1828, was the first to use the term “cupcake.” Cupcakes have become a popular treat among many people nowadays, with a broad choice of flavors to pick from. People can have a cupcake or two from their favorite shop or try creating them in their own homes to commemorate the festival. Let’s take a look at some chocolate cupcake ideas to get you started.

Recipe for Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

If you’ve never made chocolate cupcakes before, you might want to start with the basics for this occasion. This Natasha’s Kitchen recipe for quick chocolate cupcakes yields “excellent” results and is best served with chocolate buttercream frosting.

Cupcakes with Mint and Chocolate

Mint and chocolate are a popular flavor combination among many people. If you’re one of them, try this mint chocolate cupcake recipe, which will gratify sweet pairing fans. Because it contains two tablespoons of crushed peppermint candies, it has a strong minty and chocolatey flavor.

Cupcakes with red wine and chocolate

If you want something a little more boozy, consider this recipe from Taste of Home, which calls for red wine and bittersweet chocolate to achieve that rich flavor. These red wine and chocolate cupcakes, topped with mascarpone icing, will lend a touch of sweetness to any gathering.

Vegan Chocolate CupcakeWith vegan vanilla frosting, this vegan chocolate cupcake recipe is perfect for health-conscious consumers. This dish uses vegan margarine and soy milk instead of typical ingredients like milk and butter. These vegan cupcakes, topped with sprinkles, may be a moist and delicious guilt-free treat.

Cones of Chocolate Cupcakes

This recipe is suitable for families with children because the cupcakes are baked inside ice cream cake cones. These colorful and distinctive chocolate cupcakes resemble ice cream when covered with sweet icing and sprinkles. Three dozen chocolate cupcakes are possible. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.