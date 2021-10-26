National Chicken Fried Steak Day: Do You Like Gravy With Your Chicken Fried Steak? Here’s how to make it.

Chicken fried steak is the key to every food lover’s heart since it’s warm, crunchy, and topped with a thick sauce. In a few key ways, the dish differs from fried chicken, but it’s arguably the next best thing.

Although it is popular throughout the United States, chicken fried steak is thought to have originated in Kentucky. When prepared to perfection, the meal becomes a favorite among residents of the Kentucky border area and beyond.

Chicken fried steak is also supposed to have been brought to America by Italian immigrants in the 1860s. The history of its true origin, on the other hand, is shrouded in mystery. Chicken fried steak has grown in popularity and now has its own day. It is widely considered a southern dish and is served in a variety of establishments across the country. Every year, the 26th of October is designated as National Chicken Fried Steak Day to honor the meal.

Do you have a hankering for a chicken fried steak? Try the following recipe for tender steak that tastes like it came from a restaurant: