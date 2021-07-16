National Cherry Day 2021: The Popular Fruit’s Amazing Health Benefits

On July 16, National Cherry Day is observed to increase awareness about the health advantages of cherry, one of America’s most popular fruits.

Early settlers brought European cherries to the United States in the 1600s. Commercial tart cherry orchards were planted in Michigan in 1893, and modern-day cherry production began in the United States in 1852. Today, Michigan produces about all of the cherries consumed in the United States.

More than 2,000,000 tons of cherries are produced worldwide each year, according to estimates. Cherries are grown in all parts of the world where winter temperatures are mild and summer temperatures are pleasant. The top ten cherry-producing countries are Iran, the United States of America, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Spain, Lebanon, Romania, France, and the Russian Federation.

This colorful fruit can be eaten raw or cooked into jams, juices, pies, sauces, and even grilled. The choices are unlimited when it comes to using cooked or fresh cherries in ice creams and desserts.

Cherries are not only tasty, but they’re also high in vitamins and minerals. Here are some of the fruit’s remarkable health advantages to persuade you to include it in your diet.

Improves Heart Health- Researchers have shown that eating a fruit-rich diet can help protect the heart. Cherries are especially helpful because they contain potassium and polyphenol antioxidants, both of which have been linked to improved heart health.

Reduces Arthritis and Gout Symptoms- Cherry consumption helps to alleviate arthritis symptoms by inhibiting oxidative stress and decreasing inflammation by reducing inflammatory proteins. They also aid persons with Gout symptoms by lowering uric acid levels in the body.

Improves Sleep- Because cherries have a high concentration of plant components, studies have shown that they can assist to enhance sleep quality. Melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle, is found in cherries.

Aids in the rehabilitation of athletes.

– Cherries include a high amount of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances, which can aid in the recovery of exercise-induced muscle damage, discomfort, and inflammation.

Cherries include boron, a mineral that aids in the maintenance of calcium homeostasis and improves bone health.