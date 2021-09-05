National Cheese Pizza Day 2021: Interesting Facts and Quotes About The Cult Favorite Italian Dish

Pizza comes in a variety of flavors, but nothing tops the classic cheese pizza for appeal. It’s more appealing to fast-food fans because it’s loaded with cheese and crowned with savory toppings.

While there is no doubt about pizza’s popularity among the general public, few people are aware that the cult food has its own day. National Cheese Pizza Day, which is celebrated on September 5, honors the delightful treat and urges us to consume more pizzas.

Pizza’s origins can be traced back to Ancient Greece, when people used to smear oils, herbs, and cheese on their bread to improve the flavor. However, using responsibly procured buffalo mozzarella, Italy is credited with developing the first-known flatbread pizza.

Pizza was originally introduced to the Western world in 1905, when the first-ever pizza establishment in New York City, Little Italy, opened its doors to diners.

Here are some pizza quotes to brighten your day! (Picture courtesy of Pizzaneed.com)