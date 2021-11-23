National Cashew Day 2021: Facts and Health Benefits

On Nov. 23, National Cashew Day is observed to honor the kidney-shaped nuts, which are one of the most popular snacks in the United States.

“Cashew” is derived from the Portuguese word “caju.” Cashew trees are native to Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, but Portuguese explorers popularized them throughout the world. Commercial cashew agriculture is currently common in Brazil, Vietnam, India, and several African countries.

Cashews are used to manufacture cashew oil, cashew cheese, and cashew butter, in addition to being a popular snack. Traditional Maya medicine uses the leaves or bark of cashew trees to prepare herbal tea.

Here are some fascinating facts about the well-known nuts:

The following are some of the health advantages of eating cashew nuts:

1. Improves heart health: According to study, a diet high in nuts can reduce the incidence of stroke and heart disease. Cashews are high in plant protein and heart-healthy lipids. According to recent studies, eating cashew nuts can help lower blood pressure and lipid levels.

2. Good for diabetics: Cashews are low in sugar and high in fiber, a vitamin that helps to keep blood sugar levels in check. According to studies, replacing foods high in net carbohydrates and sugar with cashews will help lower blood sugar levels.

3. May aid weight loss: Cashews were once considered a high-calorie nut that individuals were advised to avoid if they wanted to reduce weight. Recent studies, on the other hand, suggest that they have fewer calories than previously thought. Cashew nuts’ high fiber and protein content can aid to curb appetite and increase feelings of fullness.

4. High in antioxidants: Antioxidants such as carotenoids and polyphenols are abundant in cashews. Antioxidants can help to reduce inflammation and provide protection against some diseases.