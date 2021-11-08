National Cappuccino Day: Observances And Quotes To Honor The Frothy Drink

National Cappuccino Day is an excellent opportunity to have a special cup of the popular coffee drink, whether you like it first thing in the morning or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Every November 8, National Cappuccino Day honors the caffeine rush that comes from combining double espresso, steaming milk, and foam to create the perfect cup. Although different coffee shops use different methods to produce the frothy drink, and some people have their own tastes, there’s no doubting that cappuccino has captivated the taste buds of coffee enthusiasts all over the world.

There are numerous ways to commemorate National Cappuccino Day, the most basic of which is to indulge in a creamy cup of cappuccino, whether made at home or at your favorite coffee shop. Some individuals may also use #NationalCappuccinoDay to express their enthusiasm for it on social media, possibly by posting photographs of great cappuccino art created by outstanding baristas.

Another option is to discover a little more about this popular beverage. Did you know, for example, that its origins can be traced back to an unsubstantiated claim that it was devised by 17th century monk Marco d’ Aviano after the Battle of Vienna or that it was named after the hue of the hooded robes worn by Capuchin friars in Italy? The objective is to demonstrate one’s love and gratitude for cappuccino, regardless of how one chooses to commemorate this beverage-related festival.

Let’s toast this frothy coffee drink with some quotes to commemorate the occasion. (All images courtesy of Coffee Confidential, AZ Quotes, and Good Housekeeping.)