National Cancer Awareness Day: Symptoms and Sayings About The Killer Disease

Every year on Nov. 7, National Cancer Awareness Day is commemorated to raise awareness about a cancer that kills an estimated 10 million people each year.

Cancer is a broad term that refers to a variety of diseases that affect various sections of the body. Malignant tumors and neoplasms are two terms for the same thing. Cancer causes aberrant cells to divide and proliferate past their borders, affecting greater areas and spreading to other organs. If the cancer is detected early on, the patient has a better chance of surviving, but the chances are slim if it has progressed to the second or third stage.

In September of 2014, India celebrated National Cancer Awareness Day. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, India’s Union Minister for Health, said that it will be commemorated annually on November 7 to assist the distribution of information about early detection and prevention of cancer through lifestyle changes.

The event falls on the birthday of Marie Curie, a Nobel Laureate who is best known for discovering radium and polonium. Her work set the path for the development of nuclear energy and cancer treatment using radiotherapy.

Cancer Symptoms That Are Common

The holiday is significant because it urges individuals to seek medical treatment if they notice symptoms that are cancer-related.

Cancer Inspirational Quotes

