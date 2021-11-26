National Cake Day 2021: 5 Easy Dessert Recipes, Including Chocolate Cake

Thanksgiving is past, and while there’s a good chance there will be lots of leftovers from the holiday feast, there might be some dessert troubles. Fortunately, November 26th is National Cake Day.

The sweet dessert is said to have gotten its name from the Old Norse word “kaka.” Due to the scarcity of ingredients in ancient Viking times, cake textures were comparable to gingerbread.

A cake is normally made using butter, sugar, flour, eggs, butter, and a leavening agent nowadays, while other recipes call for milk, water, or liquid in the batter. It is frequently covered with icing, fruits, nuts, or other garnishes after it has been cooked and chilled.

Although you may have dinner covered for the next several days, here are five simple National Cake Day dessert ideas to add to your menu:

1. Hershey’s “Perfectly Chocolate” Chocolate CakeApparently, there is such a thing as the perfect chocolate cake. This Hersheyland recipe calls for salt, vegetable oil, baking soda, baking powder, and vanilla extract, among other pantry essentials. This chocolate cake can also be made as a traditional one-layer cake, a bundt cake, cupcakes, or a three-layer cake.

2. Short Strawberry Cake

In under an hour, you’ll be able to satiate your sweet desire with this simple take on a classic dessert. Simply Recipes uses biscuits to make this sweet delicacy, which is a British spin on the cake. Shortcake is a biscuit that is similar to shortbread but less dense on the other side of the Atlantic. Despite the fact that the biscuits and whipped cream will be created from scratch, the dessert will be done in under 40 minutes. For the biscuits, there are gluten-free and dairy-free vegan recipe choices.

3. Carrot Cake with Incredible Moistness and Ease

The use of pecans and raisins is optional in this Inspired Taste recipe, and it will still taste delicious with or without them. Before combining the dry and wet ingredients, remember to whisk the dry ingredients in one bowl and the wet ingredients in the other.

4. Pepperoni Pizza CakeNational Cake Day does not have to be all about sweets. Make a tasty triple-decker pizza cake for yourself. Pizza crust, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and organic pizza sauce are all used in this Pillsbury recipe. Those who don’t like pepperoni can replace it with their preferred pizza topping.

5. Upside-Down Pineapple Cake

Forget your regular bundt pan; you'll need a for this pineapple upside-down cake from Sally's Baking Addiction.