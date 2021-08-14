National Bowling Day: The Game’s History And Facts

Every second Saturday in August, National Bowling Day is observed. Bowling is probably the oldest game in history, and it is enjoyed by numerous people all over the world for the friendship and health benefits it gives.

While bowling has been around for generations, it was only in the 1950s that it became a day-long event. In 1956, the Bowling Proprietors Association of America conducted tournaments to generate funds for the American Red Cross, with the support of NBC and the General Cigar Company. The date for this year’s commemoration is August 14th.

Despite the fact that another tournament was never held, the notion spurred the creation of National Bowling Day, which has been observed every year since.

History

Sir Flinders Petrie, a British anthropologist, discovered an antique bowling set inside the grave of a boy in the 1930s. The grave was over 5,000 years old, indicating that it was buried during the height of the ancient Egyptian empire.

Other anthropologists have since discovered hieroglyphics and artwork depicting a sport that is strikingly similar to modern-day bowling. Professor Edda Bresciani of the University of Pisa unearthed the remains of the first indoor bowling alleyways. According to The Bowling Universe, Bresciani unearthed an ancient hall 90 kilometers south of Cairo that appears to be one of the first indoor bowling alleyways.

Historians believe that modern-day bowling has its origins in Germany, dating back to 300 CE. Most Germans, according to German historian William Pehle, carried kegels, a wooden pin-shaped rod used for sport and protection. It was thought that if they smashed these kegels, or pins, with a rock, their crimes would be forgiven.

The first indication of bowling in England is from 1299 in Southampton. In 1366, King Henry III allegedly outlawed bowling because it diverted soldiers’ attention away from archery practice.

Bowling was brought to America by British, German, and Dutch settlers. Images of Dutchmen playing a variation of bowling in New York in the 1670s are the oldest documented evidence of the game.

Facts

Before thick rubber was utilized, bowling balls were made of wood. Polyester resins, on the other hand, became the primary raw material in the 1960s.

While Kelly Kulick became the first woman to win a Professional Bowlers Association title in 2010, Hannah Diem, a 9-year-old bowling prodigy, recently became the youngest individual in the United States to bowl a perfect game.

In 1948, the White House received its own bowling lane. Brief News from Washington Newsday.