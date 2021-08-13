National Blame Someone Else Day 2021: Background Information And Quotes

National Blame Someone Else Day, observed on the first Friday the 13th of each year, allows people to escape responsibility for their misdeeds by blaming someone else. It’s another pop-culture holiday that makes use of human communication, albeit with a lot of resentment.

Some people have a propensity of pointing their fingers at unsuspecting victims to hide their own mistakes rather than owning up to them. Many of us have met people like this at some point in our lives, and Blame Someone Else Day is a humorous take on them.

You can have a lot of fun with your family and friends by accusing each other for fun and watching crime dramas where protagonists are accused and punished for things they didn’t do to commemorate the day.

Blame Someone Else Day has a long history.

We may thank Anne Moeller of Clio, Michigan, for this occurrence. In 1982, she was the one who came up with the idea for this “unofficial” holiday.

Moeller had a series of mishaps one day, starting with her alarm clock not going off in the morning, causing her to miss a number of appointments she had scheduled for that day.

She made up the cause to get out of her obligations on that fateful day. She decided to commemorate it on the first Friday the 13th of each year because it occurred on a Friday the 13th, which is considered a highly unlucky day in Western superstition.

Quotes About Putting Others to Blame

