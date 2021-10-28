National American Beer Day 2021: 10 Quotes To Honor The Spirited Drink

National American Beer Day is observed on Oct. 27 each year to demonstrate gratitude for brews made in the United States. This day is also a great occasion for beer aficionados to enjoy some domestic brews.

A fascinating fact about the beverage and its connection to the United States is that, in the 1920s, drinking beer was illegal and could land you in jail.

According to an article on the website History.com, alcohol became legal in the United States after the 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution was approved in the early twentieth century.

The manufacture, transportation, and sale of intoxicating liquor were all prohibited prior to the amendment. “Prohibition” is the name given to this period in American history. Here are some notable beer quotes to share on this day, gathered from the Brew Museum and Good Reads: 1. “He was a wise man who invented beer,” says the narrator. — Plato2. “Something severely impacts enormous numbers of guys who follow the lead of those who do not believe in men, and beer,” says the author. Walt Whitman (Walt Whitman) 3. “Beer is a thinker. What a pity so many idiots consume it.” Ray Bradbury is a famous author. 4. “Beer is proof that God cares about us and wants us to be happy,” says the author. — Franklin, Benjamin 5. “Beer softens the temper, cheers the spirit, and promotes health when consumed in moderation.” — Thomas Jefferson 6. “Beer culture is an element of the food and beverage industry. It has value as an agricultural product with healthy ingredients, not only as a commodity in cans and bottles.” Michael Jackson said it best: 7. “I am a great believer in the power of the individual. They can be counted on to deal with any national catastrophe if given the truth. The important thing is to provide them the truth, as well as beer.” ― President Abraham Lincoln 8. “You can’t call yourself a country without a beer and an airline. It helps if you have a football team or nuclear weapons, but you’ll need a beer at the very least.” — Frank Zappa (Frank Zappa) (Frank Zappa) ( “Milk is intended for infants. When you reach adulthood, you must consume beer.” Arnold Schwarzenegger (Arnold Schwarzenegger) 10. “Whoever drinks beer falls asleep quickly; whoever sleeps for a long time does not sin; and whoever does not sin enters Heaven! So, let’s have some beer!” Martin Luther King, Jr.