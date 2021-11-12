Nathan Patterson, a former Rangers and Scotland player, has agreed to join Everton.

Nathan Patterson has revealed that being linked with Everton throughout the summer was flattering.

However, the Rangers full-back, who scored his first international goal for Scotland in tonight’s important World Cup qualifier against Moldova to put Scotland 1-0 up, went on to say that he is just concerned with his football for the time being.

The Blues’ search for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman lasted the whole transfer window, with a number of players linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Everton made two approaches for Patterson in the summer, both of which were rejected by Rangers, before the Blues decided to drop their interest for the time being.

Following that, the right-back addressed the links, claiming that he would be filtering them out to stay grounded.

“Yes, it was definitely wonderful to see that teams were interested,” the defender said, “but I am only interested in playing football.”

“That’s the stuff that comes with it, and I’m not really aware of anything that happens; I just go out on the pitch and do my thing while the rest of the world goes on.”

“You have to keep your feet on the ground and focus solely on your football, which is exactly what I’ve been doing.”

“In football, there is media everywhere now, and everyone has an opinion.”

“Sometimes all you have to do is tune it out and focus on yourself, surround yourself with the right people, and I believe I’ve done that.” I have a great set of friends, teammates, and family members that continuously pushing me to achieve my goals.

“I’ve been working incredibly hard with all of the coaches who have been supporting me along the way, and I need to make sure I’m ready to prove myself whenever the occasion arises.”

“I feel like I’ve accomplished that, but I need to keep pushing forward in the hopes of receiving additional possibilities.”

This item was originally published on October 7th.