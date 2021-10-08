Nathan Carter: I needed treatment to deal with the fact that I couldn’t sing.

Nathan Carter, a Scouse country music artist, has revealed that he has been in therapy as a result of not being able to perform due to the pandemic.

When the entertainment industry came to a halt, the Wagon Wheel singer went from doing up to 140 gigs per year to none.

Now, for the first time, he’s spoken up about receiving treatment from a therapist to cope with the psychological effects of the pandemic.

“I’m in a much better place now,” he remarked. Being unable to perform for the past 18 months is like to having my left arm amputated. It’s a drug to be on stage. The atmosphere, the buzz, and the music. I’m just capable of performing music; I can’t do anything else.

“So, going from 130/140 concerts a year to doing nothing was a challenge.” There is a lot of adjusting to be done.

“I haven’t told anyone yet, but I recently started going to therapy to talk about how I’m feeling, which has been quite beneficial to me.”

Nathan said that he still struggles with the stigma associated with mental illness, but it was close friends that encouraged him to get help.

“I believe there’s a stigma with actually speaking to people about how you’re feeling, mental health-wise,” he told RSVP Country, “but my friends really encouraged me to do it, and I definitely feel a lot better.”

“I had my first session in late June, and I have a weekly online session.”

“I listened to Bressie’s ‘Where is My Mind’ podcast, and he inspired me to believe that there are other people battling with this lockdown. So I realized I needed to find someone to talk to.

“The fact that concerts are beginning to reappear is encouraging. I was a different person when I went to England for a two-week radio tour to promote my final hit.

“It was like a light bulb went off right away because I was back doing what I enjoy, not necessarily on stage, but I was talking about music and upcoming shows.””

