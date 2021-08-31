Nat Phillips’ new contract has been confirmed by Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Nat Phillips is the latest player to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

Phillips has signed a new contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The centre-back, who joined the Reds in 2016 from Bolton Wanderers, drew a lot of interest during the summer transfer window after a breakthrough season with the senior team last season, and the Reds were asking approximately £15 million for him.

Phillips has failed to appear in a matchday squad this season, despite Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez returning from long-term injuries and being joined by £36 million centre-back summer acquisition Ibrahima Konate.

However, the 24-year-old has been rewarded for his efforts and will now compete for a spot in the first squad, with opportunities likely to arrive in September when the Reds’ Champions League and League Cup campaigns kick off.

Phillips, who had only made one FA Cup appearance for the club at the start of last season, was on the verge of leaving in October when his intended deal to Swansea City fell through.

Following Liverpool’s defensive injury problems, Phillips made his Premier League debut against West Ham United a few weeks later, and the defender went on to make 20 appearances for the season, helping the Reds qualify for the Champions League.

Due to Phillips’ decision to sign a new contract, the Reds are set to let 20-year-old centre-back Rhys Williams to spend the rest of the season on loan at Swansea.