NASA’s Curiosity Rover’s New Trick Could Lead to the Discovery of Alien Life on Mars.

The Curiosity Rover of NASA has put to the test a new method for looking for chemicals that could indicate indications of alien life on Mars.

While the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) experiment has yet to reveal any signs of life on Mars, it does demonstrate the technique’s potential for future missions, possibly to worlds more remote than Mars, such as Saturn’s moon Titan.

A study published in the journal Nature Astronomy details the results of the first SAM experiments.

The SUV-sized Curiosity Rover has been researching the nature and scope of ancient habitable ecosystems in Gale Crater since its arrival on Mars in 2012. The hunt for organic compounds made composed of components like carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen has been part of this.

From then, SAM is used to look into the sources of these organic molecules to discover if they are abiotic (not obtained from living organisms) or biotic (made by life-sustaining mechanisms).

Prebiotic molecules, which are the kind of molecules that we believe could have contributed to the genesis of life on Earth, are another possible source for organic molecules.

In March 2017, the Curiosity Rover collected samples from the Bagnold Dunes on Mars, a 22-mile-long series of dark grey dunes in the Gale Crater that was the first dune system on another planet ever investigated by humanity.

SAM, which is made up of three separate equipment, was used to transfer these samples. A mass spectrometer is one of them, and it’s designed to extract and identify the essential ingredients for life.

SAM also contains a wheel of 74 storage holds, some of which contain chemical solvents, allowing Curiosity to do “wet chemistry,” and others constructed of quartz, which allow Curiosity to bake samples.

The new findings stem from a December 2017 experiment in which these solvents were employed to dissolve items in order to look for organic compounds.

The academics who worked on the project spent years delving into the results of SAM’s wet chemistry experiment. They discovered organic compounds that the rover’s usual sample analysis would have missed.

This confirms that such experimenting could be beneficial. This is a condensed version of the information.