NASA will investigate UFOs after high-speed objects were discovered.

Many of us wonder whether we are truly alone in this cosmos, but do we really want to know the answer?

It’s also an issue that scientists and mathematicians have debated for a long time.

And it’s an issue that can split a country, with some claiming to have witnessed or experienced extraterrestrial encounters while others are skeptics.

Are we ever going to find out?

Well, it appears that we will, as the new head of NASA has given researchers permission to investigate the problem of unidentified flying objects.

It comes as the Pentagon prepares to release a “bombshell” report on UFOs later this month.

Even former US president Barack Obama joined in on the controversy when questioned on the Late Late Show.

“When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air,” he continued, confirming that ‘footage and documents’ definitely exist.

Bill Nelson, the new NASA administrator and a former astronaut, told CNN that he will allow the agency’s scientists to investigate mysterious high-speed objects that have been detected within the Earth’s atmosphere by US military pilots over the years.

“We have no idea if it’s extraterrestrial.” We don’t know if it’s a foe or not. Nelson told CNN, “We don’t know if it’s an optical phenomenon.”

“Because of the qualities observed by the Navy jet pilots, we don’t believe it’s an optical phenomenon… As a result, the bottom line is that we’d like to know.”

