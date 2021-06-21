Nasa sends squid to space from Hawaii for research.

As part of a project, dozens of newborn squid from Hawaii were flown into space.

The juvenile Hawaiian bobtail squid were nurtured at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory before being launched into space on a SpaceX resupply trip to the International Space Station earlier this month.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, researcher Jamie Foster, who received her doctorate from the University of Hawaii, is examining how spaceflight affects the squid in the hopes of improving human health during long space journeys.

Natural microorganisms help the squid regulate their bioluminescence in a symbiotic relationship.

According to University of Hawaii professor Margaret McFall-Ngai, who Ms Foster studied under in the 1990s, when astronauts are in zero gravity, their body’s connection with bacteria alters.

“We showed that in microgravity, the symbiosis of people with their bacteria is disrupted, and Jamie has shown that this is also true in squid,” said Prof McFall-Ngai.

“And, because it’s a simple system, she can figure out what’s wrong quickly.”

Ms Foster is currently a professor at the University of Florida and the chief investigator for a Nasa initiative studying how microgravity impacts animal-microbe interactions.

“Astronauts’ immune systems become dysregulated as they spend more and more time in space. “It doesn’t work as well,” Ms Foster explained.

“Their immune systems have a harder time recognizing germs. They become sick now and then.”

Understanding what happens to squids in orbit, according to Ms Foster, could assist astronauts overcome health issues.

“There are components of the immune system that just do not function properly during long-duration spaceflights,” she explained.

“If people want to spend time on the moon or Mars, we must address health issues in order to safely get them there.”

The squid is bred at the Kewalo Marine Laboratory for use in scientific projects all over the world. The little critters, which grow to be around three inches long as adults, are abundant in Hawaiian waters.

In July, the squid will return to Earth.