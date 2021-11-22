NASA Probe, the World’s Fastest Object Built by Humans, Breaks Record by Passing the Sun at 364,621 mph.

As it rounds the sun, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shattered its own speed record, speeding to a top speed of 101 miles per second, or more than 364,000 miles per hour.

To put its speed in context, if it left New York at that speed, it would travel 2,446 miles to Los Angeles in just over 24 seconds, then cross the Atlantic and arrive in London in little over half a minute.

This was the probe’s tenth trip around the sun, and it wasn’t just speed records that were broken during the flyby. The Parker Solar Probe set a new milestone by approaching our star closer than any other vehicle ever built by humans. The sun’s most recent journey brought it within 5.3 million miles of our star’s surface.

The craft’s increased speed is due to its close encounters with Venus, during which it received a “gravity assist” from the sun’s second planet. The Parker Solar Probe’s purpose, however, isn’t merely to create and break speed and distance records.

One of the craft’s principal science tasks on its most recent passage will be to observe the properties of solar winds, which are streams of charged particles ejected from the sun’s upper atmosphere, also known as the corona.

One of the main goals of Parker, which launched in August 2018 and first reached the sun in January 2019, is to fly into the corona to examine a long-standing enigma surrounding it.

The fact that the corona is hotter than the surface, or photosphere, which resides 100 miles below it, is one of the most intriguing aspects of our stars. According to conventional thinking, the deeper we explore into a star, the hotter it should become, therefore understanding why its outermost layers are hotter than its surface is a pressing question that the Parker Solar Probe could resolve.

Other, surprising findings have been made by the craft. It will be researching why there are now significant levels of dust near the sun during this encounter.

“What’s fascinating about this is that it considerably improves our comprehension of our heliosphere’s deepest areas.” This is a condensed version of the information.