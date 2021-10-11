NASA plans to use artificial intelligence to search for rogue exoplanets in the Milky Way.

Researchers have devised a novel approach for detecting rogue planets outside the solar system, which are worlds that wander their galaxies without the guidance of a parent star.

The methodology, developed by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center scientist Richard K. Barry, connects astronomy’s future—the soon-to-launch Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope—with its past, a method employed by 19th-century astronomers to estimate distances.

Dr. Greg Olmschenk’s artificial intelligence (AI) will aid the Contemporaneous LEnsing Parallax and Autonomous TRansient Assay (CLEoPATRA) mission, which will use parallax to estimate distances.

Olmschenk’s program, RApid Machine learnEd Triage (RAMjET), will learn patterns from provided samples, filtering out worthless data and guaranteeing that only useful information is relayed back to Earth from the millions of stars viewed by CLEoPATRA per hour.

Exoplanets that exist in the Universe without a parent star may be more frequent than stars themselves, according to new research published in The Astronomical Journal, but finding them has proven challenging.

“Detecting rogue planets is challenging since they emit almost no light. “Rogue planets have proven tricky because detecting light from an object is the major tool astronomers use to locate objects,” Scott Gaudi, the paper’s author and Thomas Jefferson professor for Discovery and Space Exploration at Ohio State University, told The Washington Newsday.

The most effective way of spotting exoplanets (planets outside the solar system) is to look for light dips as they pass in front of their parent stars. This transit method has led to the identification of thousands of new worlds in the exoplanet catalog, but it is ineffective for planets without host stars.

Waiting for rogue exoplanets to pass between a distant Milky Technique star and our observatories on Earth intercepting the star’s light is one way to spot them. When this happens, a phenomena known as gravitational lensing occurs, which causes the light from that star to brighten due to the bending of light induced by a large object.

CLEoPATRA will employ parallax to determine the distance to these rogue worlds, which is known as microlensing when it involves a lensing object of modest mass like a planet.

“The gravitational microlensing technique will be used by the Roman [Space Telescope].” This is a condensed version of the information.