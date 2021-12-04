NASA is planning more SpaceX flights to the International Space Station while Boeing’s Starliner Capsule faces delays.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated Friday that it is preparing additional SpaceX trips to the International Space Station in the wake of ongoing delays with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft (ISS).

According to a news statement from NASA, the agency will “acquire up to three extra crew flights to the ISS as part of its Commercial Crew Transportation Capabilities (CCtCap) contract.”

The administration noted, “The additional crew flights help NASA to retain an uninterrupted US capacity for human access to the space station.”

The additional flights are part of NASA and SpaceX’s ongoing partnership. SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk of Tesla, has become known for its civilian spaceflights, and in 2020, the business became the first commercial organization to fly personnel to the International Space Station.

NASA is currently halfway through its CCtCap contract with SpaceX, with the most recent launch taking place in April and landing in November.

Additional trips onboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft are scheduled to begin “as early as 2023,” according to NASA.

The administration has authorized the additional flights in part because of problems and delays with Boeing’s Starliner spaceship, according to reports. The Starliner, which was designed to work alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, has been troubled by a series of failed testing and has yet to conduct a crewed trip.

“It is believed that SpaceX will launch [the Crew Dragon]due to technical challenges and the resulting delays experienced by Boeing,” NASA told CNBC space correspondent Michael Sheetz.

“NASA’s evaluation is that the SpaceX crew transportation system is the only one certified to meet NASA’s safety standards to transport crew to the space station,” the government said in a news release.

However, NASA stated that it will continue to collaborate with Boeing while it studies the Starliner’s concerns and will continue to assist in the Starliner’s preparation for future crewed flight. According to NASA, the additional SpaceX flights will provide Boeing with a wider cushion to prepare their capsule space-ready.

Once both spacecraft are operating, the administration said it will continue to rotate missions between Boeing and SpaceX.

“As we work through the investigation and verification processes to discover root cause and appropriate vehicle remediation, NASA and Boeing will offer additional information on the status of Starliner’s next flight.”

Aside from that, we’re working on sending more missions. This is a condensed version of the information.