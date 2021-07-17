Nappies, underwear, and dead birds littered the playing fields of children.

A popular playing area has been littered with trash, including a discarded grill and underpants, which is thought to have been abandoned by members of the traveling community.

On July 5, dozens of vehicles, including automobiles and caravans, arrived at Formby’s Deansgate Park.

Formby Junior Football Club trains and plays games at Deansgate Park for children aged 4 to 18, of all levels.

At around 10 p.m. on July 5, according to Sefton Central MP Bill Esterson, a lock was smashed and wooden stumps were chopped down to allow around 15 vehicles onto the property.

The following day, the council launched legal actions, while police responded to several reports of antisocial behavior.

Quad bikes were “tearing up the grass,” according to neighbors, who also reported rubbish being thrown, fires being started, and trees being cut down.

A quad bike was seized, according to police.

The ECHO noticed a lot of trash at the park today, including nappies and a broken bike, as well as scores of dead birds on the grass.

The camp stayed at the park for six days before leaving on Sunday, according to MP Esterson (July 11).

“It’s generally such a wonderful park, and it’s being destroyed before our eyes,” one man, who wishes to stay unidentified, remarked last Friday.

“This is extremely stressful for local residents who use this park on a daily basis.

“What was once a magnificent location is now unrecognizable.”

He further alleged that yobs riding scramblers and quad bikes were turning the park into a race track.

Bill Esterson, a member of Parliament, is urging for more to be done to “protect” the park.

“The council and police did their best in responding to what was a tough circumstance, and I appreciate them for doing what they could,” he said.

“I’d also like to thank locals for their patience, and I’m glad the council and police are working with them to figure out the best approach to secure the recreation area against repeat instances.

"What happened was unacceptably bad, and we must do everything we can to prevent it from happening again.