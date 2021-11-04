Nan’s’menopause’ symptoms turn out to be cancer, which is fatal.

After what she thought were menopause symptoms turned out to be cancer, a much-loved grandmother died.

“It was just one of those things,” Chelsea Bennett, 27, says of her mother, Joanne Eales, 55.

“It started with a small stomach and back ache, and then she had a slight change in her bowel habits,” Chelsea, who lives in Nuneaton, told Coventry Live.

“She reasoned, ‘Perhaps it’s because of my age,’ referring to the onset of menopause.’ It was just one of those things, Mum reasoned.

“She continued to live a normal life and do normal things.”

Joanne went to her doctor, but when her symptoms didn’t improve and the NHS was under strain owing to the epidemic, she scheduled a private CT scan.

She had stage four pancreatic cancer, and there was nothing that could be done to save her life, according to the scan.

Joanne was given three to six months to live after receiving palliative chemotherapy.

“My mother was an extremely proud person,” Chelsea continued.

“She was still painting her nails a week before she went away.” I was living between two houses at the time, so I would pick up the kids from school and then go to my mother’s.

“I’d stay at my mother’s all night.” There was no one else to share that burden with because I was an only child.

“I often glanced at her, puzzled as to how this had transpired.

“Because pancreatic cancer is such a devastating malignancy, we all need to be aware of it.”

Nearly a third of people in the UK would wait three months or more to seek treatment from their GP if they had suspected symptoms of the deadliest common cancer, according to figures released to coincide with the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

This is at least three times the recommended time.

Furthermore, the epidemic is actively preventing people from calling their doctor, with 31% indicating they will wait longer than usual to seek care.

However, because of the vague signs of pancreatic cancer, it typically goes unnoticed until it has spread to other parts of the body.

Despite this, the organization is concerned that people may not recognize the symptoms of pancreatic cancer. “The summary has come to an end.”